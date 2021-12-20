Atlantic City casino aid bill set for final votes Monday

TRENTON — A bill that would give tax relief to Atlantic City's casinos — and possibly prevent the closure of as many as four of them — is set for final votes Monday in the New Jersey Legislature.

Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who sponsored an earlier version of the bill in the Assembly that was later changed to be identical with a Senate bill, will vote against the bill today, he said Monday morning.

Armato said he was unable to get enough information from casinos about the need for the bill, particularly the names of the four casinos State Sen. President Steve Sweeney has said would close without the bill.

Armato recently took his name off the Assembly bill as sponsor.

The full state Senate and Assembly are scheduled to vote on changes to an existing law enabling the nine casinos to make payments in lieu of property taxes to Atlantic City, Atlantic County and the school system.

Known as the PILOT bill, it is intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in such payments that would take effect if the bill is not passed.