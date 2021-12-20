Armato, Mazzeo voting no when Atlantic City casino aid bill is up for final votes Monday

Known as the PILOT bill, it is intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in such payments that would take effect if the bill is not passed.

“Failure to pass the PILOT legislation will have a further detrimental impact on the land-based casinos, which are still recovering from this unprecedented pandemic,” the Casino Association of New Jersey, the casinos' trade group, said in a statement Friday. The group said the bill would bring stability and help protect 20,000 jobs, among other benefits.

The casinos would still pay more to the city, county and schools next year even if the bill passes; it just reduces the amount of the increase.

The casinos collectively expect to pay about $10 million to $15 million more next year if the bill passes. Without it, they say, their payments are due to rise by 50%.

Steve Sweeney, the outgoing Democratic president of the state Senate, has said as many as four casinos could close without the relief provided by the bill, although no casino has publicly made that claim.