 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amanda Pörq wins 2021 Miss'd America pageant in Atlantic City
0 comments
breaking top story

Amanda Pörq wins 2021 Miss'd America pageant in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}

The Miss'd America drag pageant returns to Atlantic City after a year off. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

ATLANTIC CITY — It took a little over two years, but finally a new Miss'd America was crowned Saturday night.

Ethan L. Wintgens, from New York City, who performed as Amanda Pörq, was crowned the 2021 Miss'd America winner at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City inside Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The drag queen pageant, in its 30th year, was not held last year because of COVID-19. Sapphira Cristal was crowned Miss’d America at the 2019 pageant and received the traditional tip for being the outgoing Miss'd America from the crowd. Fashion design Carson Kressley hosted the event, and Grammy-award winner Thelma Houston performed.

Contestants were judged in categories of swimsuit, talent, evening gown and a judges’ interview. Along with a crown and sash, Pörq won $5,000 and must be available for appearances throughout the year. First runner-up received $2,500, and second runner-up received $1,500.

A portion of the proceeds from Saturday's event will be distributed to LGBTQ charities. Since its inception, more than $450,000 has been donated to various organizations, according to the CRDA.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News