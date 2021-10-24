Amanda Pörq wins 2021 Miss'd America pageant in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — It took a little over two years, but finally a new Miss'd America was crowned Saturday night.

Ethan L. Wintgens, from New York City, who performed as Amanda Pörq, was crowned the 2021 Miss'd America winner at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City inside Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The drag queen pageant, in its 30th year, was not held last year because of COVID-19. Sapphira Cristal was crowned Miss’d America at the 2019 pageant and received the traditional tip for being the outgoing Miss'd America from the crowd. Fashion design Carson Kressley hosted the event, and Grammy-award winner Thelma Houston performed.

Contestants were judged in categories of swimsuit, talent, evening gown and a judges’ interview. Along with a crown and sash, Pörq won $5,000 and must be available for appearances throughout the year. First runner-up received $2,500, and second runner-up received $1,500.

A portion of the proceeds from Saturday's event will be distributed to LGBTQ charities. Since its inception, more than $450,000 has been donated to various organizations, according to the CRDA.

