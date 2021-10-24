Amanda Pörq wins 2021 Miss'd America pageant in Atlantic City

On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss Amanda Porq (Ethan L. Wintgens) from New York is this year's winner.
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss'd America 2020-2021 Sapphira Cristal receives the traditional tip for the outgoing Miss'd America from the crowd.
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss Fyre Wood, from Pennsylvania, demonstrates her gymnastic skills duringn the talent segment.
The Miss'd America drag pageant returns to Atlantic City after a year off. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.
ATLANTIC CITY — It took a little over two years, but finally a new Miss'd America was crowned Saturday night.
Ethan L. Wintgens, from New York City, who performed as Amanda Pörq, was crowned the 2021 Miss'd America winner at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City inside Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The drag queen pageant, in its 30th year, was not held last year because of COVID-19. Sapphira Cristal was crowned Miss’d America at the 2019 pageant and received the traditional tip for being the outgoing Miss'd America from the crowd. Fashion design Carson Kressley hosted the event, and Grammy-award winner Thelma Houston performed.
Contestants were judged in categories of swimsuit, talent, evening gown and a judges’ interview. Along with a crown and sash, Pörq won $5,000 and must be available for appearances throughout the year. First runner-up received $2,500, and second runner-up received $1,500.
A portion of the proceeds from Saturday's event will be distributed to LGBTQ charities. Since its inception, more than $450,000 has been donated to various organizations, according to the CRDA.
GALLERY 2021 Miss'd America Pageant in Atlantic City
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss Amanda Porq (Ethan L. Wintgens) from New York is this year's winner.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss Amanda Porq (Ethan L. Wintgens) from New York is this year's winner.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Dominque Powell St.James from New York during her talent segment.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss Fyre Wood, from Pennsylvania, demonstrates her gymnastic skills duringn the talent segment.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss Cleo Phatra from Pennsylvania during the talent segment.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss Amanda Porq from New York during the talent segment.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss Elaine from Pennsylvania during the talent segment.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Dominque Powell St.James from New York during the formal wear segment.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss Fyre Wood from Pennsylvania during the formal wear segment.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
102421-pac-nws-missdamerica
On October 23 2021, at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, the 30th annual Miss'd America with MC Carson Kressley was held. Miss'd America 2020-2021 Sapphira Cristal receives the traditional tip for the outgoing Miss'd America from the crowd.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.