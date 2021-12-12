Why do casinos pay a PILOT instead of a tax assessment?

The payment in lieu of taxes bill, known as the PILOT, was enacted to give the casinos and the city certainty about their finances in return for barring the gambling halls from appealing their tax assessments. The PILOT legislation was part of the Municipal Stabilization Act of 2016 as a way to protect the city against casino tax appeals.

Why are changes to the PILOT needed?

Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, said if the amendment is not approved, the city could risk four casino properties closing down.

“We made mistakes (in the original PILOT bill), and if we don’t fix them, we run the risk of closing four casinos," said Sweeney, who sponsored the bill.

Casino Association of New Jersey President Joe Lupo said the amendment will help stabilize the industry in the resort.

"While the PILOT program has delivered on its promise, the truth is that the market has changed since the program was first written and it must be updated to reflect the current reality. Two new properties have opened, resulting in the need to reallocate the variable payment to be fairly distributed between the properties; the casino industry and region have endured nearly two years of a global pandemic and an unprecedented shutdown; and Atlantic City gaming revenue has gone backwards since the pandemic, rolling the industry back to 2018 levels," Lupo wrote in a recent guest column in The Press of Atlantic City.

What are the proposed changes?

The bill would remove sports and internet gaming from the revenues that determine the level of the basic PILOT and set it at $110 million a year for 2022.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic cut into revenues, the basic PILOT was calculated at about $150 million under the existing law. It fell to about $130 million for 2021.

Both the existing law and the amended law provide for the bulk of investment alternative taxes paid by casinos to go to the city. They include 1.25% of brick-and-mortar gaming revenues and 2.5% of internet gaming revenues. That’s expected to provide another $50 million, according to the Casino Association of New Jersey.

The bill would reduce PILOT payments by $55 million in CY 2022 and probably between $30 million and $65 million in subsequent years through 2026, according to a state Office of Legislative Service report on the proposal.

The city would see a reduction in $41.8 million in their 2022 PILOT payment if the bill is approved, according to the report. The city's school district would see a reduction of $9.9 million under the proposal. Atlantic County would see a reduction of $3.2 million under the proposal.

Who is in favor of the changes?

The Casino Association of New Jersey and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. have both endorsed the plan.

Sweeney who sponsored the bill. And the eight senators who voted to pass the bill out of committee, although several of them said their support was only because they feared not approving it would lead to massive job loss in the city.

Who is against the changes?

State Sen. Vince Polistina R-Atlantic, has opposed the changes, as does former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and City Councilman Jesse Kurtz, all on grounds that the PILOT is overly generous to casinos at the expense of homeowners and other, non-casino tax payers.

“The casino operators and Murphy administration made a deal with Atlantic County taxpayers when the original PILOT legislation was enacted and the litigation settled,” Polistina said. “The legislation and settlement would result in a $165 million total PILOT for 2021, with $22.275 million going to Atlantic County. Now they want to change the deal to drop the amount going to Atlantic County taxpayers to just $17.55 million, a nearly $5 million decrease. This is completely unfair given the promises made to Atlantic County taxpayers and the many challenges we have in this region.”

“It will force Atlantic County taxpayers to pay more so the casino industry gets a tax break,” Guardian, R-Atlantic, said. “Now they are asking not to pay their fair share in taxes on that money."

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson wrote a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy on Dec. 2 outlining his concerns for non-casino taxpayers.

What is the status of the amendment?

The State Senate's Budget Committee approved the changes and sent it to the full Senate for a vote. A vote has yet to be scheduled.

