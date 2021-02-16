$5 bet at Tropicana casino turns into $1 million for Monmouth County man

ATLANTIC CITY — A Monmouth County man became a millionaire Saturday afternoon when he hit a $1.1 million jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 wager at Tropicana Atlantic City this weekend, the casino said.

After his big win, Tropicana customer Frank Nagy offered a generous $50,000 tip to the dealers on shift, said Noel Stevenson, spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment, which owns Tropicana.

Tropicana was thrilled to celebrate this huge win with one of its longtime customers, said Steve Callender, regional president for Caesars’ Atlantic City properties.

The win marks the largest MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game in Caesars Entertainment’s history, Stevenson said. The last time the jackpot hit was August 2019, she said.

To be eligible, guests had to try their luck on a progressive game at Tropicana, Caesars Atlantic City or Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, which includes Four Card Poker, Let It Ride, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Mississippi Stud Poker and Texas Hold’em Poker, located in each casino’s table games section, Stevenson said.

