$5 bet at Tropicana casino turns into $1 million for Monmouth County man

Longtime Tropicana Atlantic City customer Frank Nagy took home more than $1.1 million after hitting a jackpot on a progressive poker game.
Caesars Entertainment / provided
ATLANTIC CITY — A Monmouth County man became a millionaire Saturday afternoon when he hit a $1.1 million jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 wager at Tropicana Atlantic City this weekend, the casino said.
After his big win, Tropicana customer Frank Nagy offered a generous $50,000 tip to the dealers on shift, said Noel Stevenson, spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment, which owns Tropicana.
Tropicana was thrilled to celebrate this huge win with one of its longtime customers, said Steve Callender, regional president for Caesars’ Atlantic City properties.
The win marks the largest MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game in Caesars Entertainment’s history, Stevenson said. The last time the jackpot hit was August 2019, she said.
To be eligible, guests had to try their luck on a progressive game at Tropicana, Caesars Atlantic City or Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, which includes Four Card Poker, Let It Ride, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Mississippi Stud Poker and Texas Hold’em Poker, located in each casino’s table games section, Stevenson said.
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Casino reopen
In the weeks following their early July reopening, President Joe Lupo said Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has seen more older gamblers return, particularly as the public becomes more aware of the health and safety protocols the casinos are following.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Tables fill up quickly with masked gamblers Thursday as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City reopens.
Temperature scanners make sure guests do not have fevers at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
An employee installs Plexiglass barriers at a table Thursday at Ocean Casino Resort.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
The gaming floor bustles Thursday at a reopened Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Some slot machines are disabled to allow for social distancing Thursday at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Signs remind patrons to maintain social distancing Thursday at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Signs outline staff health and safety procedures Thursday at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hand sanitizer stations are set up on the floor Thursday at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Jason Gregorec, General Manager at Tropicana Atlantic City talks about the re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
vjackson@pressofac.com
Twitter@ACPressJackson
