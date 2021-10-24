24th East Coast Gaming Congress begins Monday in Atlantic City

Murphy will continue a tradition of New Jersey governors speaking at the conferences dating to 1996.

“This is the third keynote address by Governor Murphy at the East Coast Gaming Congress. He is a longstanding champion of gaming as an effective public-policy tool, and his policies will affect the industry around the world,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a founder of the conference, in a news release. “New Jersey has long been a leader in gaming policy, and Governor Murphy is determined to maintain that leadership role.”

Also delivering keynote addresses will be American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller, as well as nine other gaming industry CEOs. There will also be nine panel discussions.

A first-day evening cocktail reception will be held at The Pool at Harrah's.

Timothy Wilmott, former CEO of Penn National Gaming, will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the congress.

The congress will adhere to CDC, state and local guidelines that govern public events in relation to COVID-19 protocols.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

