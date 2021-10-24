24th East Coast Gaming Congress begins Monday in Atlantic City

The 24th annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Institute will take place in Atlantic City this week.
The annual two-day conference will be held Monday and Tuesday at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center in the resort. The theme this year is "Capture the Future of Gaming" and will feature some of the best minds in the gaming industry sharing insight on the future of all things gaming.
Gov. Phil Murphy will return as a keynote speaker Tuesday. He will address New Jersey's policies on a variety of critical issues facing the gaming industry.
Past discussions included the future of land-based gaming, how sports betting is shaping casino operations, and emerging aspects of gaming. That last discussion included esports, igaming and payment technologies.
This year's conference will provide attendees with insight and education on the evolving industry. It will also offer an opportunity for networking, professional development and business-to-business discussion.
Those expected to attend including gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals. A complete schedule of events can be found at eastcoastgamingcongress.com/current-schedule.
Murphy will continue a tradition of New Jersey governors speaking at the conferences dating to 1996.
“This is the third keynote address by Governor Murphy at the East Coast Gaming Congress. He is a longstanding champion of gaming as an effective public-policy tool, and his policies will affect the industry around the world,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a founder of the conference, in a news release. “New Jersey has long been a leader in gaming policy, and Governor Murphy is determined to maintain that leadership role.”
Also delivering keynote addresses will be American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller, as well as nine other gaming industry CEOs. There will also be nine panel discussions.
A first-day evening cocktail reception will be held at The Pool at Harrah's.
Timothy Wilmott, former CEO of Penn National Gaming, will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the congress.
The congress will adhere to CDC, state and local guidelines that govern public events in relation to COVID-19 protocols.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
