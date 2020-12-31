Casinos ready to ring in 2021 with socially distanced, scaled-back bashes

ATLANTIC CITY — Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort, realized “a while back” that New Year’s Eve would look different at the casinos this year.

“It was a year unlike any other, so we planned accordingly, and we’re ready for it,” she said.

With indoor capacity capped at 25% and indoor dining and drinking prohibited after 10 p.m. in New Jersey, New Year’s Eve, a popular and lucrative night for the casinos, will be scaled back dramatically to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. No popping the cork at midnight, no confetti or balloon drop, and no sending off 2020 like it was the worst year any of us can remember.

Even though the holiday will look different, Glebocki said the casino is still making the best of it.

This year, every hotel guest at Ocean will receive a bottle of Champagne so they can toast to 2021 in their room or outdoors in the Sky Garden. The lobby bar will be open until 2 a.m. for takeout beverages.

And even though 25% capacity restrictions have hit the casino industry hard this year, Glebocki is anticipating a lively night.