Casinos ready to ring in 2021 with socially distanced, scaled-back bashes

ATLANTIC CITY — Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort, realized “a while back” that New Year’s Eve would look different at the casinos this year.
“It was a year unlike any other, so we planned accordingly, and we’re ready for it,” she said.
With indoor capacity capped at 25% and indoor dining and drinking prohibited after 10 p.m. in New Jersey, New Year’s Eve, a popular and lucrative night for the casinos, will be scaled back dramatically to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. No popping the cork at midnight, no confetti or balloon drop, and no sending off 2020 like it was the worst year any of us can remember.
Even though the holiday will look different, Glebocki said the casino is still making the best of it.
This year, every hotel guest at Ocean will receive a bottle of Champagne so they can toast to 2021 in their room or outdoors in the Sky Garden. The lobby bar will be open until 2 a.m. for takeout beverages.
And even though 25% capacity restrictions have hit the casino industry hard this year, Glebocki is anticipating a lively night.
“We’re forecasting that it will still be a pretty strong night,” she said. “We’ve had a ton of momentum going into the pandemic, and that momentum continued. The new dining restrictions at 10 o’clock, we felt that more than we had the other restrictions, but we’re making it work.”
She expected the crowds to be similar to those during the summer — a steady turnout, but still able to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
From New York’s Times Square to Sydney Harbor, big public blowouts are being turned into TV-only shows and digital events. Fireworks displays have been canceled from the Las Vegas Strip to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
Germany banned the sale of fireworks, which residents usually set off in the streets, and a pyrotechnics show at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate is off.
So, too, are the fireworks over the River Thames in locked-down London, where New Year’s Eve also marks Britain’s final economic split from the European Union. However, Big Ben, which has been largely silent since 2017 while its clock tower is restored, will sound 12 bongs at midnight.
The Netherlands moved the national countdown from an Amsterdam park to a soccer stadium, where spectators won’t be allowed in and pyrotechnics will be replaced with “electric fireworks.”
In Rome, the fireworks are still on, but customary concerts in public plazas have been scrapped in favor of livestreamed performances and art installations. Pope Francis will skip his typical Dec. 31 visit to the Vatican’s life-sized Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square and plans to deliver his New Year’s Day blessing indoors, to prevent crowds from gathering.
Rio de Janeiro nixed the fireworks, open-air concerts and rooftop parties that draw crowds of white-clad revelers in the Copacabana neighborhood, where only residents will be allowed in.
At Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, president and CEO Mark Giannantonio knew all along that the end-of-the-year holiday would look different this year.
“You start to think about the restrictions that are in place, and those restrictions changed again in October, where dining and drinking was not permissible after 10 p.m.,” he said. “That put a major damper on our ability to do business into the evening, and that changes the dynamic of New Year’s Eve.”
In previous years, Resorts put on headliner shows and ballroom parties with close to 1,000 people in attendance.
“A lot of dancing, a lot of fun, and then we’d do a countdown on the casino floor,” he said. “For the most part, that’s the stuff that won’t be around this year.”
The casino’s restaurants, like Capriccio and Gallagher’s, will offer surf-and-turf dinners and extend indoor dining to the casino’s ballroom, where New Year’s Eve parties were held in previous years.
“And then after you dine there will be a lot of action on the casino floor,” he said. “We’re hoping that would be our customers’ next step. Typically they would be staying in the ballroom and dancing until after midnight, but we’re going to do some really fun things on the casino floor.”
Caesars Entertainment’s resorts will all have special offers on New Year’s Eve as well. Since guests can’t drink after 10 p.m., they will count down on London time, at 7 p.m., and Rio de Janiero time, at 9:45 p.m.
Borgata also will have special offers throughout the night.
“It’s bittersweet knowing that we won’t be able to celebrate as we normally would given the current climate,” said Melonie Johnson, Borgata president and chief operating officer. “However, we are excited to welcome in 2021 and all of the future prospects that it brings.”
Although there will be no large gatherings on casino floors at midnight and no Champagne toast when the clock strikes 12, the good thing is that 2020 is coming to end and a new year is finally here.
“It boils down to the symbolism of that minute it turns to 12:01,” Giannantonio said. “Everybody I speak to has just about had it with 2020, so they’re just looking to be a part of something that brings on that new year with new hope and new optimism.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
