Casinos honor Atlantic City's first responders

ATLANTIC CITY — National First Responder's Day might mean a little bit more in 2020 than in prior years.

The novel coronavirus has put law enforcement, firefighters and health workers in the forefront of the national conscious, as they continue to make personal and professional sacrifices to keep their communities safe.

On Wednesday, several of Atlantic City's casinos stepped up to show appreciation for those sacrifices through monetary donations and food drop offs throughout the city.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City made $5,000 donations to the Atlantic City Police Foundation, the Atlantic City Fire Department and the AtlantiCare Foundation.

"We greatly appreciate all the support," said Atlantic City Police Lt. Kevin Fair. "That money is going to come back to the city. One way or another, that money is going to come back, whether it's through the police department or the organizations that the foundation supports."

