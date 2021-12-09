Casino workers mad that NJ speeds tax break, not smoking ban

TRENTON — Atlantic City casino workers are furious that the New Jersey Legislature is moving quickly to pass a bill giving tax breaks to the gambling halls, but not acting on a measure that would permanently prohibit smoking in the casinos.

Continuing a nearly yearlong campaign to enact a smoking ban in Atlantic City's nine casinos, about two dozen workers traveled to the state capitol in Trenton on Thursday to hold a protest urging lawmakers to pass the smoking ban bill, which has sat for over a year without action.

The bill would end a narrow exemption in New Jersey's public health law that prohibits smoking in virtually all indoor places — except casinos.

“Why doesn't the state of New Jersey care about us?' asked Lamont White, a Borgata dealer who has worked in Atlantic City casinos for 36 years. ”Why is the (Legislature) focused on tax cuts for the casinos rather than the health of their workers? Please, don't leave us behind in the smoke."

New Jersey actually did ban all smoking in the casinos early last year after the coronavirus pandemic broke out, on public health grounds. But the ban was lifted in July of this year, and the casinos returned to the status quo of allowing smoking on 20% of the casino floor.