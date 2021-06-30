Casino workers call on state officials to ban indoor smoking permanently

“It’s unfair," said Lamont White, who has worked as a casino dealer since 1985. "It doesn’t make any sense to me how people say gambling and smoking go together. Drinking and smoking go together, but you can’t go inside a bar and smoke.”

The Casino Association of New Jersey, a trade group, opposes a permanent smoking ban, saying it could lead to fewer customers, fewer casino jobs and lower tax revenue.

While acknowledging gamblers will be free to light up again starting Sunday, Gov. Phil Murphy indicated Wednesday he would look favorably on a measure lawmakers are considering to permanently end smoking in New Jersey's casinos.

“I would be very constructive on that,” he said at a coronavirus briefing, stopping short of saying he would sign the legislation.

Casino worker Nicole Vitola said allowing smoking allows employees to be treated like "second-class citizens."

“How can you exclude one group of people from being able to work in a safe and smoke-free environment? How is it that you're not allowed to smoke on our beaches and our boardwalks but you can smoke right at my table where I can’t move or walk away?” Vitola said. “All I want is the same respect that every worker in the state of New Jersey receives.”

