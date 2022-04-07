Casino smoking ban rally set for Atlantic City as bill to close loophole adds more sponsors

ATLANTIC CITY — As state legislators continue to sign on to legislation to ban smoking in casinos, groups are planning a rally at McClinton Waterfront Park to encourage the Legislature to pass the bills in both houses.

“It’s time to take the next step and hold hearings on this legislation in both the Senate and Assembly Health Committees," said Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights.

The rally will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights and Casino Employees Against Smoking's Effects (CEASE).

It will mark the 16th anniversary of the law that created a casino smoking loophole, allowing indoor smoking in casinos and simulcasting facilities while banning it in every other type of business.

Four more members of the Assembly said Thursday they have become co-sponsors of bipartisan legislation to eliminate the casino smoking loophole.

The new co-sponsors are Assembly members John Catalano, R-Ocean; Sadaf Jaffer, D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset; Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester; and Benjie Wimberly, D-Bergen, Passaic.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, were already cosponsors. So are Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

A report commissioned by the Casino Association of New Jersey recently, conducted by gaming research firm Spectrum Gaming Group, found eliminating smoking could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casinos’ revenue.

Smokers account for 21% of Atlantic City gamblers and tend to lose more money and spend more on nongambling items, according to the report.

Joe Lupo, president of the casino association and of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, has said the resort “faces some very dire issues,” including lower levels of visitors in 2021 than 2019.

He has said now is not the time to enact a smoking ban, and that doing so “could cause a devastating effect to the community and state.”

With the four new lawmakers signing on, two-thirds of Assembly Health Committee members are now co-sponsors, while a majority of Senate Health Committee members are also co-sponsors.

“No employer should be allowed to knowingly subject their workers to a carcinogen,” Wimberly said in a news release. “I’m co-sponsoring A2151 to protect casino workers from the harmful effects of what has been documented to those who breathe in secondhand smoke. The time is now to get this done.”

Of 40 New Jersey senators, 15 are co-sponsors of S264. Of 80 members of the Assembly, 28 are co-sponsors of A2151. Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly said he’d sign this legislation.

“When we gather next week, we will both highlight the unprecedented support for protecting our lives — and urge legislators to get this bill across the finish line,” said Lamont White, co-leader of CEASE, which has organized thousands of Atlantic City casino workers since smoking returned in July 2021 after being paused during the pandemic.

“Across parties and among South Jersey legislators, we have strong support. It’s time to post the bill in the Health Committees, where we already know it will pass with flying colors," White said.

The Smoke Free Air Act took effect on April 15, 2006, and prohibited smoking in almost every workplace and place open to the public — except casinos.

