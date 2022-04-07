 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Casino smoking ban rally set for Atlantic City as bill to close loophole adds more sponsors

  • 0
Casino smoking

A gambler in February plays a slot machine at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City and smokes a cigarette, an activity that is likely to be banned by state law soon.

 WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY — As state legislators continue to sign on to legislation to ban smoking in casinos, groups are planning a rally at McClinton Waterfront Park here to encourage the Legislature to pass the bills in both houses.

“It’s time to take the next step and hold hearings on this legislation in both the Senate and Assembly Health Committees," said Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights.

The rally will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights and Casino Employees Against Smoking's Effects (CEASE).

It will mark the 16th anniversary of the law that created a casino smoking loophole, allowing indoor smoking in casinos and simulcasting facilities while banning it in every other type of business.

Four more members of the New Jersey General Assembly said Thursday they have become co-sponsors of bipartisan legislation to eliminate the casino smoking loophole.

The new co-sponsors are: Assemblyman John Catalano, R-Ocean; Assemblywoman and Health Committee member Sadaf Jaffer, D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset; Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester; and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Bergen, Passaic.

People are also reading…

State Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, were already cosponsors. So are Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

A report commissioned by the Casino Association of New Jersey recently, conducted by gaming research firm Spectrum Gaming Group, found eliminating smoking could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casinos’ revenue.

Smokers account for 21% of Atlantic City gamblers, and tend to lose more money and spend more on nongambling items, according to the report.

Joe Lupo, president of the casino association and of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, has said the resort “faces some very dire issues,” including lower levels of visitors in 2021 than 2019.

He has said now is not the time to enact a smoking ban, and that doing so “could cause a devastating effect to the community and state.”

With the four new lawmakers signing on, two-thirds of Assembly Health Committee members are now co-sponsors, while a majority of Senate Health Committee members are also co-sponsors. 

“No employer should be allowed to knowingly subject their workers to a carcinogen,” Assemblyman Wimberly said in a press release. “I’m co-sponsoring A2151 to protect casino workers from the harmful effects of what has been documented to those who breathe in secondhand smoke. The time is now to get this done.”

Of 40 New Jersey senators, 15 are co-sponsors of S264. Of 80 New Jersey members of the General Assembly, 28 are co-sponsors of A2151. Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly said he’d sign this legislation.

“When we gather next week, we will both highlight the unprecedented support for protecting our lives — and urge legislators to get this bill across the finish line,” said Lamont White, co-leader of Casino Employees Against Smoking’s Effects (CEASE), which has organized thousands of Atlantic City casino workers since smoking returned in July 2021 after being paused during the pandemic.

“Across parties and among South Jersey legislators, we have strong support. It’s time to post the bill in the Health Committees, where we already know it will pass with flying colors," White said.

The Smoke Free Air Act took effect on April 15, 2006, and prohibited smoking in almost every workplace and place open to the public — except casinos.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

What exactly is World Health Day?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News