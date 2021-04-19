 Skip to main content
Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to hold food drive at Bader Field
nws_baderfield

CRDA held it's 13 food drive in almost a year since the pandemic hit at Bader Field in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. Feb 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

 Kristian Gonyea

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey, along with Atlantic City casinos, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and local unions, held another food drive at Bader Field to feed more than 2,000 families affected by casino closures. The drive also fed Atlantic City residents in need.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) will hold a  food drive for residents and casino workers this Thursday.

The drive will begin at 10 a.m. at Bader Field. It will be drive-up only and on a first-come, first-serve basis, CRDA officials said in a news release.

In partnership with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO, Local 54 and private donors, CRDA has held food drives since the beginning of the pandemic to help unemployed casino workers.

Register for the drive at cfbnj.org.

