Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to discuss renewing contracts for Class II, community based police officers
Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to discuss renewing contracts for Class II, community based police officers

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will consider renewing its contract for Class II and community-based police officers during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and will be held telephonically.

Members of the public can access and participate in the meeting by dialing 800-459-5343. The passcode is 38641.

The CRDA has been funding Class II officers in the city’s Tourism District since 2016.

In April 2020, the authority extended a one-year agreement with Atlantic City to provide funding for 45 Class II special law enforcement officers and supervisory staff at a cost not to exceed $1.5 million. 

The CRDA will also consider extending its agreement with the city for the  neighborhood coordination officers program. The program, which began in 2019, places two designated full-time police officers in each of the city’s six wards and four officers assigned to community outreach.

In 2020, CRDA's Board of Directors extended the program and provided $1.5 million to hire 15 neighborhood coordination officers.

