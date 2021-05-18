Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to discuss renewing contracts for Class II, community based police officers

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will consider renewing its contract for Class II and community-based police officers during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and will be held telephonically.
Members of the public can access and participate in the meeting by dialing 800-459-5343. The passcode is 38641.
The CRDA has been funding Class II officers in the city’s Tourism District since 2016.
In April 2020, the authority extended a one-year agreement with Atlantic City to provide funding for 45 Class II special law enforcement officers and supervisory staff at a cost not to exceed $1.5 million.
The CRDA will also consider extending its agreement with the city for the neighborhood coordination officers program. The program, which began in 2019, places two designated full-time police officers in each of the city’s six wards and four officers assigned to community outreach.
In 2020, CRDA's Board of Directors extended the program and provided $1.5 million to hire 15 neighborhood coordination officers.
