Casino Reinvestment Development Authority renews contracts for Class II, community based police officers, announces movement on ShopRite project

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's efforts to bring a quality supermarket back to the resort is one step closer to becoming a reality after the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority shared an update during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

A memorandum of understanding was issued to Village Supermarket Inc., the developer and operator of the proposed 40,000-square-foot ShopRite on Baltic and Indiana avenues on Tuesday morning, Chairman Bob Mulcahy said.

According to the memorandum, CRDA and Village Supermarket have until July 30, 2021 to enter into the final master operator and developer agreement.

"This is a great step forward," said Robert Mulcahy, chairman of the authority's Board directors.

Executive Director Matt Doherty said the CRDA understands how important it is to fulfill the project to address the needs of Atlantic City residents who live in a food desert.

The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or to neighboring Ventnor for groceries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.