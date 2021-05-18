Casino Reinvestment Development Authority renews contracts for Class II, community based police officers, announces movement on ShopRite project

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's efforts to bring a quality supermarket back to the resort is one step closer to becoming a reality after the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority shared an update during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
A memorandum of understanding was issued to Village Supermarket Inc., the developer and operator of the proposed 40,000-square-foot ShopRite on Baltic and Indiana avenues on Tuesday morning, Chairman Bob Mulcahy said.
According to the memorandum, CRDA and Village Supermarket have until July 30, 2021 to enter into the final master operator and developer agreement.
"This is a great step forward," said Robert Mulcahy, chairman of the authority's Board directors.
Executive Director Matt Doherty said the CRDA understands how important it is to fulfill the project to address the needs of Atlantic City residents who live in a food desert.
The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or to neighboring Ventnor for groceries.
The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.
Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City could take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.
The project has been in the works since October 2018, but factors such as COVID-19 have kept it in the pre-development stage until now.
The CRDA also renewed two $1.5 million agreements with the city for the deployment of up to 68 Class II police officers throughout the tourism district and 15 community coordination officers across the city.
CRDA has been funding the deployment of Class II officers for the last five years, committing more than $10 million to public safety initiatives in the city.
The neighborhood coordination program was created in 2019 places two designated full-time police officers in each of the city’s six wards and three officers assigned to community outreach.
"I can't imagine what it (Atlantic City) would be like if we didn't have the (Class II and neighborhood coordination) officers," said Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos. "I'm very grateful to the CRDA for this program."
