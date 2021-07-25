Casino Reinvestment Development Authority purchases rooming houses after project garnered no interest from investors

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is trying a new approach in the way it addresses the city’s vacant rooming houses.

A rooming house conversion program developed in 2020 that would allow owners to take low-interest loans to redevelop the properties — where people rent rooms for stays of varying durations — had few takers.

Now, the authority is taking matters into its own hands and purchasing vacant rooming houses to demolish or rehabilitate.

“Instead of continuing with that (project) knowing it’s not working, we’ve changed focus,” Matt Doherty, the CRDA’s executive director, said Thursday. “We are now purchasing rooming houses. We already purchased one on Tennessee Avenue, and we were approved two more on Tuesday.”

In February 2020, the CRDA announced its rooming house conversion plan.

While being touted as a plan to clean up blight in the Tourism District, there were concerns from residents and business owners about how it would be implemented.

Residents of rooming houses were also worried about being displaced if the number of affordable living situations would be reduced. Only vacant homes were eligible for the project.