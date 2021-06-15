Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approves site plan for mini golf course

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the final site plan for the North Beach Mini Golf Course during its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The 18-hole mini golf course will be located at 120 Euclid Ave. and will include two levels, bike rentals and a pedestrian bridge to the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Nick Intrieri, co-owner of North Beach Mini Golf LLC, said there is no set date for construction to begin but that the company is aiming to break ground in September so it can be open for the summer of 2022.
The project was approved for a use variance as well as variances from existing setbacks, parking and signage regulations.
During the meeting, several members of the public shared their excitement about the project.
"I want to express the residents' support of this project," said Libbie Wills, president of the First Ward Civic Association. "So many times in the past, we've talked about getting family attractions into Atlantic City and this is it, it's a project for all age groups."
A resident who lives near the proposed site said she and her grandson are excited to frequent North Beach Mini Golf.
"I think it's great to bring more family friendly activities down to this end of the island," the resident said. "This will also link between the water park and the aquarium."
A $97 million water park is set to break ground in the coming months at Showboat Hotel.
During a public hearing on May 20, more than 10 members of the public, both local and regional residents, said they were in favor of the mini golf course, said Lance Landgraf, CRDA's director of planning and development.
CRDA also extended its contract with ABM Industry Groups for cleaning services in the newly renovated bathrooms along the Boardwalk. The contract will begin Aug. 19 and will last one year.
A $4.1 million project revamped seven comfort stations on the Boardwalk and specifically designed them to be easy to clean.
The bathrooms are maintained by Boardwalk ambassadors who are employed by ABM.
