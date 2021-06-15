Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approves site plan for mini golf course

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the final site plan for the North Beach Mini Golf Course during its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-hole mini golf course will be located at 120 Euclid Ave. and will include two levels, bike rentals and a pedestrian bridge to the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Nick Intrieri, co-owner of North Beach Mini Golf LLC, said there is no set date for construction to begin but that the company is aiming to break ground in September so it can be open for the summer of 2022.

The project was approved for a use variance as well as variances from existing setbacks, parking and signage regulations.

During the meeting, several members of the public shared their excitement about the project.

"I want to express the residents' support of this project," said Libbie Wills, president of the First Ward Civic Association. "So many times in the past, we've talked about getting family attractions into Atlantic City and this is it, it's a project for all age groups."

A resident who lives near the proposed site said she and her grandson are excited to frequent North Beach Mini Golf.