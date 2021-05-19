Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approves contracts for demolition services

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is continuing its effort to address blight in the resort by approving three demolition related contracts during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The $850,000 worth of contracts awarded to Cara Vella Demolition Inc., Neri's Construction & Rental Inc. and Winzinger Inc. will be used on an as-needed basis and run from June 15, 2021 to June 14, 2022.

"We were seeking these contracts because we believe this will be a need as we continue to purchase rooming houses in the tourism district," Executive Director Matt Doherty said Tuesday.

The CRDA's investments in city demolition has totaled more than $6 million over the last several years, with around $4 million being used in the tourism district alone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development at CRDA, estimated that the city can demolish around 67 properties with $1 million.

CRDA officials wanted to create new contracts so they could have a list of demolishers on hand for future projects, Karen Martin, CRDA's communications director said.

"We realized we needed a pool of demo companies if we want to move forward with the demo projects," Martin said.