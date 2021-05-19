Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approves contracts for demolition services

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is continuing its effort to address blight in the resort by approving three demolition related contracts during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The $850,000 worth of contracts awarded to Cara Vella Demolition Inc., Neri's Construction & Rental Inc. and Winzinger Inc. will be used on an as-needed basis and run from June 15, 2021 to June 14, 2022.
"We were seeking these contracts because we believe this will be a need as we continue to purchase rooming houses in the tourism district," Executive Director Matt Doherty said Tuesday.
The CRDA's investments in city demolition has totaled more than $6 million over the last several years, with around $4 million being used in the tourism district alone.
In 2019, Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development at CRDA, estimated that the city can demolish around 67 properties with $1 million.
CRDA officials wanted to create new contracts so they could have a list of demolishers on hand for future projects, Karen Martin, CRDA's communications director said.
"We realized we needed a pool of demo companies if we want to move forward with the demo projects," Martin said.
One of these projects involved the demolition of an abandoned rooming house at 155 S. Tennessee Ave. last month.
Martin said demolishing the property was part of CRDA's "clean and safe mission."
"As part of the Authority’s clean and safe mission, the staff has been inventorying and inspecting the rooming houses throughout the city," Martin said in an email. "Through the existing regulations and code enforcement the staff has been successful at getting some the existing rooming houses converted to the apartments and other lawful uses."
