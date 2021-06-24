Casino Reinvestment Development Authority appoints first Black chairman

Prior to joining Mercury, Butler served as chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. Butler also was chief of staff for Booker when he was the mayor of Newark.

"Atlantic City residents could not be in better hands than with Mo Butler,” Murphy said. “Mo’s integrity and extensive experience will benefit the residents of Atlantic City and the mission of the CRDA."

Murphy also thanked Mulcahy for his "many years of service to the CRDA and the state at large.”

Butler's appointment will bring much needed diversity to the upper ranks of the CRDA, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

“I am extremely excited that Mo Butler is named the first African American chairman of CRDA," Small said. "Mo will be a great asset to the great City of Atlantic City, and I look forward to working with him and getting support for our agenda for the good people of Atlantic City.”

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who also serves as president of the local branch of the NAACP, echoed Small's excitement.

“The appointment of Mo Butler is a significant step in increasing diversity and inclusion in CRDA,” Shabazz said. “Mo is a competent advocate for development and equality, and he will be an important influencer in making Atlantic City better. The NAACP applauds this announcement."

