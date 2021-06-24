Casino Reinvestment Development Authority appoints first African American chairman

ATLANTIC CITY — Modia Butler has made history by being the first African American to be appointed as board chairman for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday.

Butler, who has held a seat on CRDA's board since 2018, will replace longtime Chairman Robert Mulcahy.

“I am pleased to bring a new voice and energy to the CRDA Board,” Butler said in a statement. “Together we will work with the City of Atlantic City and other stakeholders to make a difference in the future of Atlantic City.”

Butler works at Mercury Public Affairs and has experience in government relations, political campaigns and strategic communications in New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Prior to joining Mercury, Butler served as the Chief of Staff to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ. Butler was also Chief of Staff for Booker when he was the mayor of Newark.

"Atlantic City residents could not be in better hands than with Mo Butler,” Murphy said. “Mo’s integrity and extensive experience will benefit the residents of Atlantic City and the mission of the CRDA."

Murphy also thanked Mulcahy for his "many years of service to the CRDA and the state at large.”