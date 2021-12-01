Casino PILOT bill scheduled for Senate budget committee hearing Monday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city splits the payment with the county and the city school district.

“At first blush it brings (PILOT) revenues down to $110 million,” Small said of what would be the base PILOT payment for 2022 in the bill. That’s compared to a high of $150 million in 2020.

But the bill offsets any decrease by establishing new pots of money for the city to use for infrastructure and clean and safe streets, Small said. It also guarantees the city will get at least as much as it did this year going forward, with a 2% increase annually, he said.

A Casino Association of New Jersey spokesman said Tuesday night that the amended bill narrows the window on PILOT payments to between $100 million and $120 million, based on only brick-and-mortar casino revenues. But it also provides the full amount casinos pay in investment alternative taxes to the city — which he estimated at up to $60 million.

The full amount of IAT taxes, however, was due to go to the city starting in 2022 under the current legislation.

The amended bill would also continue a $5 million per year, per casino payment to the city for debt relief through 2026. Under the original bill, that $45 million payment would phase out after 2023.