Casino job fair looks to employ 1,800 veterans

“I think it sends the message to everybody in the region that the casinos are back up and running, and they need staff,” the chairman said, “and we have people coming today getting hired.”

Thursday marked the fourth year of the job fair, Plousis said.

“The veterans have dedicated their service to this country,” he said. “It’s the least we can do to give them an opportunity to get gainful employment.”

Each casino had a table set up in the parking lot. Nonprofits, such as OCEAN Inc., which assists low- and moderate-income residents, also had a presence at the event.

Likely due to the cold and high winds Thursday, the crowd was modest at the outdoor fair. Still, veterans steadily trickled into the lot looking for work, with some arriving before it opened at 10 a.m., Plousis said.

According to Bob Looby, chairman of the National Employment Commission for the American Legion, veteran unemployment is about 5% nationwide. Though that number is an improvement from about 12% a few years ago, he said events like job fairs are essential.