CASA welcomes new volunteer recruiter

SOMERS POINT — Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic, Cape May, and Camden Counties welcomes new staff member Brad Zabelski, of Mays Landing, as a volunteer recruiter for the organization.
Zabelski spent more than two decades in the arts as a musical entrepreneur and co-founder of the nonprofit Choral Arts of Southern New Jersey, where he served as executive director for seven years. As a former foster parent who worked directly with CASA volunteers, he brings a unique perspective to the CASA staff that will benefit the organization.
