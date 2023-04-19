SOMERS POINT — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) swore in 14 Atlantic, Cape May and Camden County residents as volunteers March 27.

Judge Jorge F. Coombs presided over the swearing in during the virtual graduation ceremony, which was the culmination of 35 hours of instruction in child advocacy, the family court system and cultural competency.

The new CASA volunteers are Bill Higgins of Monroeville, Jada Norton of Pennsauken, Kira Evans of Northfield, Sydney Wallace of Sicklerville, Shaina Murray of Egg Harbor Township, Patrice Groody of Linwood, Gail Wicker of Margate, Megan Leach of Galloway Township, Valarie Padgett of Erial, Kerrie Hartman of Galloway Township, Stephanie Kleeman of Cherry Hill, Genene Jones of Galloway Township, Maureen Beattie of Tuckerton, and Steph Judge of Ocean City.

CASA volunteers meet with and advocate on behalf of youth living in the foster care system. They can also recommend resources and services regarding education, medical and overall wellbeing. The goal of the program is to ensure the children attain safe, permanent homes.

“We are so thankful that these individuals stepped forward to take the role of advocate for children living in foster care,” said Director of Program Services Jennifer Valentine. “Their advocacy will have a profound effect on the lives of children and youth in our community. These new CASA volunteers are starting a journey that will help change the stories of the children they meet, and in the process, their lives will be changed as well.”

For more information about CASA, call 609-601-7800 or visit casaacc.org.