SOMERS POINT — Residents from Egg Harbor Township, Brigantine, Stone Harbor, Galloway Township, Cape May Court House, Ventnor and Little Egg Harbor Township were among nine volunteers sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers last month.
CASA volunteers advocate on behalf of youth in the foster care system and ensure they have the proper resources to support their health and wellbeing. Volunteers work with teachers, case workers and health care providers to gather information for reports submitted to the family courts, which contain recommendations for the child's education and health.
Volunteers graduated after 35 hours of training in the family court system and child advocacy.
“We are so thankful that these individuals stepped forward to take the role of advocate for children living in foster care,” Director of Program Services Jennifer Valentine said. “Their advocacy will have a profound effect on the lives of children and youth in our community."
Last year, CASA advocated for 464 children in Atlantic, Cape May and Camden counties.
For more information, call 609-601-7800 or visit casaacc.org.
