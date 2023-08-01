EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A crash in the township's Cardiff section caused a vehicle to burst into flames Tuesday afternoon.
The crash, which happened on Washington Avenue near Woodrow Avenue, was reported to Bargaintown firefighters about noon. Another damaged car involved in the crash was spewing fluid onto the road, firefighters said.
One person was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, but their injuries were not considered life threatening, firefighters said. Police Lt. Cherie Burgan confirmed the accident but did not immediately have further details.
An Atlantic County Hazmat team was also on scene for the fluid spill. Firefighters returned to the Bargaintown station after about an hour.
