EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured by a head-on traffic crash in the township on Tuesday evening, police said.
Around 9:45 p.m., Whitney Hanna, 27, of Ocean City, was driving on English Creek Avenue when her vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a car driven by Kivanna Whaley, 20, of Mays Landing, police said in a Wednesday news release.
Hanna was seriously injured in the collision and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. Both Whaley and her passenger were taken to Shore Medical Center for injuries.
The crash was being investigated by township police Sgt. Ed Stearns and Officers Nick Poletis and Patrick Daly of the Traffic Safety Unit.
Traffic was detoured for about two hours
An investigation into the crash's cause is ongoing, police said.
