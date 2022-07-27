Carnegie Library lease, illegal ATV use up for Atlantic City Council vote

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will hold public hearings Wednesday on ordinances to lease the historic Carnegie Library building to a Newark nonprofit for $1 a year, and to confiscate and destroy illegally used all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes.

The ordinance on ATVs is sponsored by all council members. It deems such vehicles on city streets and rights of way as threats to public health, safety and welfare, and prohibits their use there.

It also would give police the right to confiscate and destroy the vehicles if they are found to be illegally used.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in January that designates ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations. These vehicles, when forfeited to a municipality, “shall be destroyed” per the new state statute.

The Carnegie building, located at 35 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., would be leased to the NAN Newark Tech World nonprofit under another ordinance on the agenda.

According to a proposal submitted to the city by the nonprofit, the group would use the building for a Leaders in Training Youth Workforce Development Program for career development workshops and classroom instruction, as well as access to certified mental health professionals in partnership with Jewish Family Service and AtlantiCare.

It also would collaborate with the Train-to-Hire program, part of the Jingoli Competitive Edge program, “created to identify, train and find meaningful employment for high school students and adults who live within the cities and towns where Jingoli performs construction and construction management work.”

The Jingoli program will offer “an intensive curriculum covering construction math, HVAC, electrical work and job-site safety, as well as soft skills including resume writing and job interview preparation.”

Offshore wind developer Ørsted will be also be providing classroom and hands-on training there, according to NAN.

NAN Atlantic City Tech World will “offer the community access to technology not readily available to them” as well as certification courses in Cisco, Microsoft and other computer systems; and instruction in web design, digital literacy, 3-D printing, virtual reality, sewing, website development, mixed reality and coding, according to the proposal.

Ordinance sponsor City Council Vice President and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz has said the National Action Network has been involved in the Leaders in Training Program in conjunction with Second Baptist Church, which is also in his district, as is the Carnegie building.

“They have a track record in Atlantic City,” Shabazz said.

The National Action Network was founded by civil rights leader Al Sharpton. Its South Jersey Chapter is headed by Atlantic City resident Steve Young.

The lease ordinance does not specify what the nonprofit must provide at the site but says all residents of the city would be able to benefit from the group’s services and that the group must provide annual reports to the city on how it uses the building. Those uses must meet requirements of the group maintaining its nonprofit status, according to the ordinance.

The historic Carnegie Library was run for many years by Stockton University as the Carnegie Center, but the school turned over ownership to the city in April. According to Stockton, the building was no longer needed for educational purposes, as it has transferred all of its programs to its city campus.

The ordinance provides for a five-year lease of all of the first floor of the Carnegie building and half of the second floor to NAN Network Tech World.

Pleasantville and Absecon have also passed ordinances to combat illegal ATV and dirt-bike riding on municipal streets, citing safety concerns.

In Pleasantville, a 32-year-old ATV driver from Atlantic City was arrested May 2 after allegedly fleeing police and crashing into a patrol car.

In 2018, 23-year-old ATV rider Bruce Banks was killed in Pleasantville and his 19-year-old passenger Devon Banks injured in a three-vehicle crash on New Road between Washington Avenue and the Black Horse Pike. The ATV collided with a Nissan Quest minivan as it was crossing the road on the Pleasantville bike path, and the van then hit another vehicle.