Carluccio's pizzeria opens new location in Bally's Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Carluccio's has brought its signature coal-fired pizza to the resort.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Northfield restaurant announced Monday the opening of a second location in Bally's Atlantic City. It will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
"We are excited about our new location at Bally's Atlantic City," owner Carlo Citera said in a news release. "This location is our first casino partnership, and we look forward to working with the team at Bally's Atlantic City."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.