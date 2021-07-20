 Skip to main content
Carluccio's pizzeria opens new location in Bally's Atlantic City
carluccio's outside

Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield is opening a second location at Bally's Atlantic City.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Carluccio's has brought its signature coal-fired pizza to the resort.

The Northfield restaurant announced Monday the opening of a second location in Bally's Atlantic City. It will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

"We are excited about our new location at Bally's Atlantic City," owner Carlo Citera said in a news release. "This location is our first casino partnership, and we look forward to working with the team at Bally's Atlantic City."

