Cardiff and Vineland motor vehicle centers among those currently closed in the state

TRENTON – Vineland Licensing Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 and will reopen Dec. 26, the state Motor Vehicle Commission announced Thursday.
The employee who tested positive was last in the Vineland Center on Dec. 8.
Additionally, the closure of Freehold Licensing Center in Monmouth County, has been extended to Dec. 21, due to an additional employee testing positive for COVID-19, necessitating a revised timeline for staff quarantine.
Earlier Thursday, the commission announced the closure of Cardiff Licensing Center, Paterson Regional/Licensing Center in Passaic County and the Bayonne Licensing Center in Hudson County due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location, the commission said.
Cardiff Licensing Center will be closed until Dec. 17. The employee who tested positive was last in the Cardiff Center Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Two local Motor Vehicle Commission offices have closed after employees tested positive for C…
Other motor vehicle commission centers remain closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location and are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:
• Medford Vehicle Center in Burlington County– reopens Dec. 12
• Springfield Vehicle Center in Union County – reopens Dec. 12
• Randolph Licensing Center in Morris County – reopens Dec. 12
• Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center in Monmouth County – reopens Dec. 15
• Trenton Regional/Vehicle Center in Mercer County– reopens Dec. 16
• Newark Regional/Licensing Center in Essex County – reopens Dec. 16
• Flemington Licensing Center in Hunterdon County – reopens Dec. 16
• North Bergen Licensing Center in Bergen County – reopens Dec. 17
• Freehold Licensing Center in Monmouth County – reopens Dec. 17
• Toms River Licensing Center in Ocean County – reopens Dec. 22
• Wallington Vehicle Center in Bergen County – reopens Dec. 23
In addition, Wayne Licensing Center and Inspection Station in Passaic County closed early on Dec. 10, due to a non-COVID-related facilities issue, and will reopen on Dec. 11.
Newton Vehicle Center in Sussex County is open by appointment only until Dec. 14. No walk-ins currently are allowed at Newton.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.