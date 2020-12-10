Cardiff and Vineland motor vehicle centers among those currently closed in the state

TRENTON – Vineland Licensing Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 and will reopen Dec. 26, the state Motor Vehicle Commission announced Thursday.

The employee who tested positive was last in the Vineland Center on Dec. 8.

Additionally, the closure of Freehold Licensing Center in Monmouth County, has been extended to Dec. 21, due to an additional employee testing positive for COVID-19, necessitating a revised timeline for staff quarantine.

Earlier Thursday, the commission announced the closure of Cardiff Licensing Center, Paterson Regional/Licensing Center in Passaic County and the Bayonne Licensing Center in Hudson County due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location, the commission said.

Cardiff Licensing Center will be closed until Dec. 17. The employee who tested positive was last in the Cardiff Center Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Other motor vehicle commission centers remain closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location and are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:

• Medford Vehicle Center in Burlington County– reopens Dec. 12

• Springfield Vehicle Center in Union County – reopens Dec. 12