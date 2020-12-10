 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardiff and Vineland motor vehicle centers among those currently closed in the state
0 comments

Cardiff and Vineland motor vehicle centers among those currently closed in the state

{{featured_button_text}}
DMV SHUTDOWN (2).JPG

A car pulls up to the Motor Vehicle Commission office in Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township Saturday, July 1. The office was closed as a result of the state government shutdown initiated Friday at midnight as legislators failed to come to an agreement on the budget.

 Claire Lowe

TRENTON – Vineland Licensing Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 and will reopen Dec. 26, the state Motor Vehicle Commission announced Thursday.

The employee who tested positive was last in the Vineland Center on Dec. 8.

Additionally, the closure of Freehold Licensing Center in Monmouth County, has been extended to Dec. 21, due to an additional employee testing positive for COVID-19, necessitating a revised timeline for staff quarantine.

Earlier Thursday, the commission announced the closure of Cardiff Licensing Center, Paterson Regional/Licensing Center in Passaic County and the Bayonne Licensing Center in Hudson County due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location, the commission said.

Cardiff Licensing Center will be closed until Dec. 17. The employee who tested positive was last in the Cardiff Center Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Other motor vehicle commission centers remain closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location and are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:

• Medford Vehicle Center in Burlington County– reopens Dec. 12

• Springfield Vehicle Center in Union County – reopens Dec. 12

• Randolph Licensing Center in Morris County – reopens Dec. 12

• Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center in Monmouth County – reopens Dec. 15

• Trenton Regional/Vehicle Center in Mercer County– reopens Dec. 16

• Newark Regional/Licensing Center in Essex County – reopens Dec. 16

• Flemington Licensing Center in Hunterdon County – reopens Dec. 16

• North Bergen Licensing Center in Bergen County – reopens Dec. 17

• Freehold Licensing Center in Monmouth County – reopens Dec. 17

• Toms River Licensing Center in Ocean County – reopens Dec. 22

• Wallington Vehicle Center in Bergen County – reopens Dec. 23

In addition, Wayne Licensing Center and Inspection Station in Passaic County closed early on  Dec. 10, due to a non-COVID-related facilities issue, and will reopen on Dec. 11.

Newton Vehicle Center in Sussex County is open by appointment only until  Dec. 14. No walk-ins currently are allowed at Newton.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News