Cardi Party brings a different vibe to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite it being a hot and humid day, excitement was in the air in the city as hundreds packed into Bader Field on Saturday for an all-day party hosted by rapper Cardi B.

“I feel like a lot of people in the city wanted to see a big-time rapper come and host an outdoor party like this," said Jayda Williams, 22 of Atlantic City.

Organized by promotional group UIGI Social Club, Cardi B, known for hits such as “Up” and “Bodak Yellow,” was joined by her husband, Offset, from the rap group Migos, for the event titled “The Cardi Party."

Aside from the two main acts, four DJs — The Doughboy, Nico Oso, DJ Diamond Kutz and DJ Katy Lee — spun tracks throughout the night, and Philadelphia-based emcees Wallo and Gillie Da King guest hosted the event.

Due to the hot weather, multiple ambulances were on sight in case anybody needed medical assistance. The event also featured a variety of food vendors and a bar area.

Gates opened for the event just shortly after 1 p.m., and people began forming a line at the entrance about 12:30 p.m.

Lauren Robinson, of Atlantic City, was ecstatic when the city announced that Cardi B was going to be performing in town.

"I've had this event circled on my calendar for a long time, and I'm glad that today is the day that it's happening," Robinson said. "I've never seen Cardi B in person before, and now she's playing right in my backyard so I really can't wait to get in there and see her."

Atlantic City is no stranger to hosting large outdoor concerts, but most of them have been geared toward rock and country.

Last year, Phish performed a three-day concert on the beach, as they will again next month. Also next month, Live Nation will host the TidalWave Music Festival on Aug. 12 through 14, which will bring in some of country music’s biggest stars, including Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen.

Robinson said she has nothing against those genres but is glad there is something new in town.

"I'm really not into country and rock, so the big outdoor concert events that have been in the city, I didn't go to," Robinson said. "But it's kind of nice that the city is doing this because it really goes to show that with the events they've put on over the last few years, they've been really trying to cater to everyone's interests, and I feel like this event in particular just brings a different vibe to the city."

The concert also garnered interest from people from outside New Jersey.

Ronald Fuller, of Brooklyn, New York, had never visited Atlantic City prior to Saturday, but the opportunity to see one of his favorite artists (Offset) drew him to the resort for the first time.

"I've seen him (Offset) in New York City before, but I've never had a chance to come to Atlantic City, so I figured that this concert would be the perfect way to finally get down here," Fuller said. "I've heard good things about the city and have definitely enjoyed the time down here so far."

The concert was scheduled to wrap up about 8 p.m., and even long before it ended, Fuller was hoping the city would host a similar event soon.

"I would definitely come back to the city for something like this," he said. "I hope that all of the other people here tonight have fun as well and make that known to the city so they would consider having an event like this again."

The next outdoor concert in the city will be Aug 5-7, when Phish returns to rock the shore once again.