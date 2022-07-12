Cardi B, Offset to perform at Atlantic City's Bader Field

ATLANTIC CITY — Rappers Cardi B and Offset will visit the city for a concert, dubbed "The Cardi Party," at Bader Field later this month, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Tuesday on his Instagram page.
The concert will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. July 23, Small said.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite and start at $99.
The rappers are married to each other and have two children together.
Cardi B became popular with her 2017 song "Bodak Yellow." She's followed the chart-topper with hits including "I Like It" and "Up."
She's also won a Grammy and several Billboard Music Awards.
Offset is a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, known for hits including "MotorSport" and "Stir Fry."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
