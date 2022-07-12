Cardi B, Offset performing at Atlantic City's Bader Field

ATLANTIC CITY — Rappers Cardi B and Offset will visit the city for a concert, which is dubbed "The Cardi Party," at Bader Field later this month, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said on his Instagram page Tuesday.
The concert will be July 23rd from 1-8 p.m., Small said.
Small did not say when tickets will become available.
Both rappers are a married couple and have two children together.
Cardi B became popular as a rapper with her 2017 "Bodak Yellow." She's followed the chart-topper with hits including "I Like It" and "Up."
She's also won a Grammarly and several Billboard Music Awards.
Offset is a member of the hip-hop trio "Migos," known for hits including "MotorSport" and "Stir Fry."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
