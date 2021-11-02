Carbon monoxide concern leads to ShopRite closure in Upper Township

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Shoppers were cleared from the ShopRite in Marmora on Tuesday afternoon after alarms warned of elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

About 4 p.m., the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the Upper Township Division of EMS were dispatched to the building, where they confirmed elevated carbon monoxide levels throughout the building. Carbon monoxide has no smell and cannot be seen, but breathing it in can cause headaches, dizziness, confusion or even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“After donning self-contained breathing apparatus, firefighters systematically checked all sources of potential carbon monoxide,” the Marmora fire company said in a statement. “Due to the large commercial structure involved, assistance was requested from Seaville Fire and Rescue and the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company.”

Firefighters were able to isolate the problem, the volunteer company said. They secured the area and ventilated the building to bring down carbon monoxide readings to an acceptable level for store employees to return.

Crews were on scene for several hours.

The store will remain closed until ShopRite technicians can fix the problem, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.