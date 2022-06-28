Car stopping for turtles leads to three-car accident in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Three cars were involved in a crash on Stone Harbor Boulevard Tuesday morning when police say a driver not involved in the accident stopped to yield for turtles crossing the road.

The crash was first reported around 10:22 a.m., township police Lt. Tracey Super said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver stopped for the turtles in the roadway, causing two other vehicles behind them to stop. A third vehicle approached the stalled traffic and failed to stop, creating a domino effect to cause the three-car accident, Super said.

No injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation, Super said.

The driver of the vehicle that stopped for the turtles left the scene, and their vehicle wasn't damaged. Given that they're not at fault and weren't involved in the crash, they are not being sought by police, Super said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

