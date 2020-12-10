Car menorah parade in Galloway kicks off socially distanced Hanukkah

Chabad of Galloway and Stockton University marked the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday with a car menorah parade around the township and Absecon and ended by lighting the menorah at the Galloway Township Municipal Complex on Jimmie Leeds Road.
“We can’t do anything indoors, and even outdoors people are reluctant, even with the safety precautions,” said Rabbi Meir Rapoport of Chabad of Galloway. “It’s still a difficult time for people, and people want to stay home.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Before the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools in Atlantic City and Pleasantvil…
Typically, the holiday kicks off with a bunch of indoor and outdoor celebrations, but COVID-19 changed everything.
“It’s not the first holiday that we’re celebrating during this pandemic,” Rapoport said.
He said the reason for the holiday is to share the light and the message of the menorah, which is hope and religious freedom.
“The car menorah parade is so we can take that message to the streets and drive by people’s homes and bring the message to them.
“Even though things look grim, we can still hold on to that hope and find ways to shine our light,” he added.
FAVE-5: CJ's most memorable stories from 2020
Over the last year, it seems that COVID-19 has made its way into every one of my stories. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case when it came to my five most memorable pieces, except for one.
One of my favorite stories to ever report on was published in January. It was the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act, better known as Prohibition. Being from the area, and a little bit of a history geek, I highlighted multiple businesses, and a home, that once acted as speakeasies during the 1920’s. My reporting took me up back stairwells and down underground hallways, and the result was a feature piece on Atlantic City’s worst-kept secret.
January also brought the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. With the help of Stockton University, I was able to speak with local Holocaust survivors who were sent to Auschwitz or lived in ghettos during the war. I’m forever grateful that I met these survivors to hear their stories and reflect on a time that I learned about in history class. Their stories are important and should never be forgotten.
This next story wasn’t supposed to end this way. Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get his kidney, but COVID-19 screwed everything up. I’ve always had good working relationships with mayors, but Andy was different. Last winter I was driving down the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City when I spotted a billboard pleading for a kidney for Andy. I turned around to drive by again, took a picture of it, then called Andy. His wife had just died, but he was willing to talk to me about his search for an organ donor. Andy was completely open about his condition. There was trust there, I believe. He invited me into his home for an interview. I met his donor, his kids, his dog. He showed vulnerability and got teary eyed after one particular question I asked. His kidney transplant was planned for March 17. On March 13, he got the call that his surgery was postponed due to the virus. He text me that night as I was driving to a friends, my heart broke for him. The surgery was to happen in early June as COVID-19 cases went down, but in May his health deteriorated and he was hospitalized. I kept in touch with his donor over the summer, checking in every few weeks to see how he was doing. The outlook was good, until it wasn’t. When I got the text that he had died I immediately called my editor, balling my eyes out. Two minutes later I knew I had to go into “reporter mode” and write an obituary, it was one of the hardest times I had to put my emotions aside and simply do my job. This story does have an uplifting ending though. The Brigantine Lion’s Club, of which Andy was a part of, recently named a Seeing Eye dog in training after Andy.
Over the summer, in the trenches of the Black Lives Matter movement, I covered a Blue Lives Matter rally in Northfield, which all stemmed from a Facebook post. Hundreds of people came out to City Hall, temporarily blocking a portion of Shore Road, to support the police. There were a few Black Lives Matter supporters there as well. At one point I was standing back on the sidewalk, taking in the whole scene, when people from opposing sides were at each other’s throats, seconds away from a physical altercation. “I can’t believe this is happening…in Northfield,” I thought to myself. I’ve watched these protests all over the country, but to see one happen in your own backyard hit different. I hated, and still hate, the divisiveness.
My fifth favorite story was about a horse in Brigantine. A councilmember had mentioned it in passing at a meeting and my ears immediately perked up. “There’s a horse?? In Brigantine??” I thought to myself. After a call to the city manager and a drive down Bayshore Avenue I found the horse, who had become an overnight celebrity in the town. After interviewing the family, I ran to the library to write the story and called Mayor Andy Simpson to get a quote. I remember cracking up, quietly—as I was still in the library, as he rambled off about the horse. His quotes from this story are still my favorite.
Local speakeasies made popular during Prohibition are still standing 100 years later.
'I want to go back as a human being and not an inmate': South Jersey survivors of Auschwitz go back for 75th anniversary
Local Holocaust survivors reflect on their experiences on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get a new kidney, but then COVID-19 happened.
A Blue Lives Matter rally brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall.
A rescue horse that was temporarily staying in Brigantine became an overnight celebrity in the seaside town.
— CJ Fairfield
