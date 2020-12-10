Car menorah parade in Galloway kicks off socially distanced Hanukkah

Chabad of Galloway and Stockton University marked the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday with a car menorah parade around the township and Absecon and ended by lighting the menorah at the Galloway Township Municipal Complex on Jimmie Leeds Road.

“We can’t do anything indoors, and even outdoors people are reluctant, even with the safety precautions,” said Rabbi Meir Rapoport of Chabad of Galloway. “It’s still a difficult time for people, and people want to stay home.”

Typically, the holiday kicks off with a bunch of indoor and outdoor celebrations, but COVID-19 changed everything.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not the first holiday that we’re celebrating during this pandemic,” Rapoport said.

He said the reason for the holiday is to share the light and the message of the menorah, which is hope and religious freedom.

“The car menorah parade is so we can take that message to the streets and drive by people’s homes and bring the message to them.

“Even though things look grim, we can still hold on to that hope and find ways to shine our light,” he added.

— CJ Fairfield

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.