Car lot properties in Ocean City to cost millions more

OCEAN CITY — A court-appointed team evaluating the value of property owned by brothers Harry Klause and Jerry Klause put the total value at more than $13 million.

That’s more than the city’s current assessed value and more than the city had agreed to buy the property for in 2018. That $9 million agreement fell apart after a petition drive drew enough signatures to force a referendum on the bond ordinances setting up the funding.

Attorney Michael Ash, a special counsel representing the city in its attempt to acquire the former car dealership property, told City Council on Thursday that Klause Enterprises plans to appeal the decision. So does the city, he said. The question now goes to mediation, he said, adding that the question of the value will likely end up in front of a jury, he said.

The city has sought to acquire the property at 16th Street and Haven Avenue for years. The land, near the city’s community center, had been used as a car dealership for decades, but the last dealership at the site closed in 2018.

The city has condemned the property to keep it as open space rather than seeing it developed as residential units.

The city has also condemned land in the same area owned by Palmer Center LLC, a family firm headed by former City Councilman John Flood. Ash told council members that Flood had filed a legal motion challenging a recent bond ordinance, which was set to borrow more money for that acquisition.

“Most of the allegations in the complaint have already been addressed in prior rulings of the court,” Ash told City Council.

