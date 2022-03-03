Car lands in bay near Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST — Borough firefighters were called to help with an SUV that had landed in the marsh off Two Mile Island Thursday morning.
Photos on the department's Facebook page show the vehicle with its front end submerged in the bay and its trunk opened.
The driver was uninjured, the department said.
It's unclear whether traffic needed to be diverted while crews pulled the vehicle from the bay or where the crash occurred.
Members of the Fire Department were unavailable for comment Thursday afternoon.
The Erma Volunteer Fire Company, from nearby Lower Township, and Inspira EMS also assisted, the Fire Department said.
