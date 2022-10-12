Car hits pole in Maurice River Township; 3 minors injured

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — Three minors, two of whom are teenagers, were injured when a car driven by a 19-year-old they crashed into a utility pole, state police said.
State Police responded to the crash at 7:14 p.m. on Monday near Main Street and Carlise Place Road after the vehicle, a Honda Accord, struck the pole, Trooper Lawrence Peele said on Wednesday.
The minors, ages 11, 13 and 15, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.
Peele did not say whether or not the minors needed to be transported to a hospital. Police did not have information about injuries to the driver.
The crash remains under investigation, Peele said.
