CAPE MAY — Police have linked a vehicle abandoned on a city beach to a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, homicide.
The vehicle was discovered in the water at The Cove beach early Tuesday morning, according to city manager Michael Voll. Authorities believe the car entered the water around 3:30 a.m., he said.
Photos surfaced online showing crews towing the vehicle away, which appears to be a black SUV, from the beach.
The woman was arrested in Wildwood Crest, Voll said.
It was unclear on Tuesday afternoon whether or not anyone affiliated with the vehicle entered the water.
A call to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office was not immediately returned.
No other information was immediately available.
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is involved in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
