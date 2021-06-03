Car explosion injures 1 in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man was injured Wednesday in a vehicle explosion on West Adams Avenue, police said in a Thursday news release.
Officers responded to the 800 block for a report of a vehicle crash, but soon discovered it was actually a vehicle explosion, police said. Residents were advised to shelter in place. Sergeant Ryan VanSyckle and Officer Jean Antoine secured the area before the Pleasantville Fire Department and Atlantic City Bomb Squad arrive.
Tyrone Jenkins, 55, was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. An investigation led the Bomb Squad to determine the possible of the explosion as an unsecured propane canister.
