Car crashes into tree in Buena Vista Township early Saturday

Collings Lake Crash

Firefighters on Saturday surround a car that they said ran off Weymouth Road and crashed into a tree. The driver was uninjured by the collision, firefighters said.

 Collings Lakes Fire Department, provided

AEBs will now be required on all new cars sold in the US. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Collings Lakes firefighters are calling a driver lucky for being uninjured when their car crashed into a tree line early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the crash around 1:39 a.m. in the 400 block of Weymouth Road in the township.

The initial call reported that the car caught fire, Collings Lakes firefighters said on the department's Facebook page.

The first unit arrived to find the car had veered into the trees, with no fire and no entrapment.

Firefighters did not identify the car's make and model.

Photos posted to their Facebook page show the car crushed, with its front end without the hood and windshield smashed.

The car's driver, who was its only occupant, was uninjured, firefighters said.

A section of roadway was closed off to traffic from Route 54, firefighters said.

The scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m.

