Car crashes into tree in Buena Vista Township early Saturday

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Collings Lakes firefighters are calling a driver lucky for being uninjured when their car crashed into a tree line early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to the crash around 1:39 a.m. in the 400 block of Weymouth Road in the township.
The initial call reported that the car caught fire, Collings Lakes firefighters said on the department's Facebook page.
The first unit arrived to find the car had veered into the trees, with no fire and no entrapment.
Firefighters did not identify the car's make and model.
Photos posted to their Facebook page show the car crushed, with its front end without the hood and windshield smashed.
People are also reading…
The car's driver, who was its only occupant, was uninjured, firefighters said.
A section of roadway was closed off to traffic from Route 54, firefighters said.
The scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.