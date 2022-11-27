 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car crashes into Tilton Road convenience store in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township police car.jpg

An Egg Harbor Township police vehicle in 2020.

 Press archives

With temperatures dropping, prepare to spend more time in the morning clearing frost, ice and potentially snow from their car.

A car crashed into a 7-11 in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday, according to police.

A 2000 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the 7-11 store at 2612 Tilton Road at around 11:03 a.m.

Egg Harbor Township police said George Watson, a Somers Point resident, was parking the 4Runner in front of the store when he accidentally hit the gas. The SUV jumped the curb and went through the front of the 7-11 building, damaging its glass doors and windows.

The Egg Harbor Township Fire Department Investigator and the Cardiff Fire Company responded to the scene, and the store was closed for repairs. Watson and a pair of employees inside the store were injured.

Officer Pat Daly, of the Traffic Safety Unit for the EHT police, is investigating the incident.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

