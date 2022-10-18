Car crashes into home in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A city home was damaged on Saturday night after a car crashed into it, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said on Monday.
The crash was reported around 7:43 p.m. When police arrived, they found that a car had struck a home on the 2400 block of Arctic Avenue. The crash resulted in "non-structural damage to the house," Aristizabal said.
A driver involved in the collision was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, Aristizabal said.
The crash continues to be investigated.
