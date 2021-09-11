Car crashes into Egg Harbor Township's Tilton Inn

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Tilton Inn on Saturday afternoon.
The vehicle smashed into the front porch area of the bar and restaurant, breaking part of the fence surrounding it and destroying a pillar. Bystanders said no one saw it happen, but everyone heard a loud bang.
Police and other first responders were still cleaning up the scene and interviewing witnesses as of about 6 p.m.
“I’m just glad no one was injured,” Tilton Inn owner Michele Ward said. “If it was last summer, a lot of people would have been out front here.”
Ward said three women were in the car, and that the driver told her she hit the gas too hard as she was pulling into a parking spot.
Officer Nick Poletis said the crash is under investigation and no one was injured.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.