Car crashes into Egg Harbor Township's Tilton Inn

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Tilton Inn on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle smashed into the front porch area of the bar and restaurant, breaking part of the fence surrounding it and destroying a pillar. Bystanders said no one saw it happen, but everyone heard a loud bang.

Police and other first responders were still cleaning up the scene and interviewing witnesses as of about 6 p.m.

“I’m just glad no one was injured,” Tilton Inn owner Michele Ward said. “If it was last summer, a lot of people would have been out front here.”

Ward said three women were in the car, and that the driver told her she hit the gas too hard as she was pulling into a parking spot.

Officer Nick Poletis said the crash is under investigation and no one was injured.

