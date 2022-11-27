Car crashes into 7-11 in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township police said George Watson, a Somers Point resident, was parking the 4Runner in front of the store when he accidently hit the gas. The 4Runner jumped the curb and went through the front of the 7-11 building, damaging its glass doors and windows. The Egg Harbor Township Fire Department Investigator and the Cardiff Fire Company responded to the scene, and the store was closed for repairs. Watson and a pair of employees inside the store were injured.