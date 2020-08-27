A pair of capybaras were recently added to the Cape May County Zoo and seem to be getting along "very well," according to a news release from the county.
Five-year-old Budette arrived from the Cleveland Metropark Zoo in July, and 6-year-old Mikey arrived from the Sedwick County Zoo in Kansas last week, associate veterinarian Dr. Alex Ernst said in a news release.
Ernst hopes they will produce pups next spring.
"The pair have been slowly acclimating to their new home, and they have been released into public view," Ernst said. "They can be found every day in our newly refurbished capybara habitat at the foot of the Savanna Bridge."
While not a threatened species, the capybara is hunted in some areas for its skin, according to the release. The largest and longest-living rodent in the world, it is native to South America and has an average lifespan of seven years in the wild and may live up to 12 in captivity.
After being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape May County Zoo is reopening Saturday.
The zoo will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. with new safety precautions in place to keep visitors, staff and the animals safe from COVID-19, according to a news release from the county. During this time that the zoo was closed, in accordance with an Executive Order from Gov. Phil Murphy, the zoo staff continued to maintain the zoo and take care of the animals following strict safety protocols.
“Our guests have been waiting for the day that we could reopen the Zoo,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo. “The staff has done a wonderful job in the time we have been closed caring for the animals and creating dozens of Virtual Zoo videos for schools. But there is no substitute for the real thing. People will now be able to go back to our zoo this weekend.”
Tree to Tree Adventure Park is also reopening at the zoo, which is an aerial adventure and zip line park, according to the release.
“It is a proud day to say that we are reopening the Cape May County Zoo,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “I was talking daily with the Governor’s Office and Freeholder Hayes on this issue. I want to commend Freeholder Hayes, who was a strong voice in reopening the Zoo, and the entire Zoo staff, for the hard work they have put into getting reopened and the plans put in place to keep everyone safe.”
Some of the safety measures being put in place now include asking every guest over the age of 2-years-old to wear a mask when visiting, according to the release. This is for the protection of both the guests and animals, as some of the species are known to be the susceptible to the virus.
Guests are asked to maintain social distancing from other groups and families when visiting, according to the release. A one-way directional flow throughout the zoo has been set up to reduce the amount of interactions between guests where possible. Capacity of the zoo will be watched closely to ensure it doesn’t get overcrowded with guests. Also, the Aviary and Reptile House will remain closed at this time.