Capybara pups born at Cape May County Zoo

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A breeding capybara pair has birthed their second litter of pups since June, the Cape May County Zoo said Tuesday.

The two capybara pups were born Feb. 3 to parents Mikey and Budette and are being kept warm by the latter inside the capybara building until spring temperatures emerge.

Capybaras are the world's largest living rodents, growing between 3.3 and 4.3 feet in body length and weighing anywhere from 60 to 175 pounds, according to the zoo.

The gestation period for a capybara lasts 120 days, and their litters average three to seven pups.

"Currently, the pups' gender is unknown. They are staying very close to mom,” said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo.

Capybaras mainly eat grass, aquatic vegetation, grains, melons and squashes. They are proficient swimmers and are known to swim underwater for considerable distances. They live in large groups of two to 30, with one dominant male, according to the zoo.

While visitors cannot see the capybara babies now, they can see the other animals for free, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily at the zoo.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.