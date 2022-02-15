 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Capybara pups born at Cape May County Zoo

  • 0
Capybara babies

Capybara mom Budette cares for her two new pups inside their enclosure at the Cape May County Zoo.

 Cape May County Zoo, provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A breeding capybara pair has birthed their second litter of pups since June, the Cape May County Zoo said Tuesday.

The two capybara pups were born Feb. 3 to parents Mikey and Budette and are being kept warm by the latter inside the capybara building until spring temperatures emerge.

Capybaras are the world's largest living rodents, growing between 3.3 and 4.3 feet in body length and weighing anywhere from 60 to 175 pounds, according to the zoo.

The gestation period for a capybara lasts 120 days, and their litters average three to seven pups.

"Currently, the pups' gender is unknown. They are staying very close to mom,” said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo.

Capybaras mainly eat grass, aquatic vegetation, grains, melons and squashes. They are proficient swimmers and are known to swim underwater for considerable distances. They live in large groups of two to 30, with one dominant male, according to the zoo.

People are also reading…

While visitors cannot see the capybara babies now, they can see the other animals for free, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily at the zoo.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News