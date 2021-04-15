Capitol rioter Rahm was also with his son

James Rahm Jr., the former Atlantic City resident charged for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was with his son at the time, according to criminal complaint from federal authorities.

Rahm Jr. appeared virtually in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

He was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. His son James Rahm III, referred to by his family as JD Rahm III, was arrested March 18 in Northfield.

According to the complaint, when the Atlantic City home of Rahm Jr.'s ex-wife was raided in February, she asked the FBI, "Is this because of that trip they took?" When an agent asked her to elaborate, she decline to comment further. The FBI later obtained texts between the parents confirming Rahm III's presence at the riot with his father. One such text was an image sent Jan. 9 from Rahm Jr. to his ex-wife, Kelly Rahm, of him and Rahm III in front of the Capitol building. She responded with, "That's so GREAT!! Dont post JDs pic plz." Rahm Jr.'s response to the text was, "No I just deleted it because I want it off my phone I'm deleting my Facebook also."