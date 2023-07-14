AVALON — Local sailors say a boat that partially sank after hitting the Townsends Inlet Bridge last month should serve as a renewed call for efforts to replace the bridge and others for which Cape May County has so long advocated.

“It’s too tough to be able to go at a safe speed through that bridge without risking your boat getting dragged into those pilings,” said Jake Kowalski, who was aboard a 52-foot Viking yacht involved in last month’s accident, one of a dozen documented at the bridge.

In Townsends Inlet, an area of water between Sea Isle City and Avalon, a dozen bridge strikes have been documented going back to 2011, according to Bridge Commission records from Executive Director Karen Coughlin. Eight reports show boats hitting the structure’s fender beneath its span.

South Jersey boaters who frequent that area believe more strikes have happened than have been reported.

“We definitely need a brand-new bridge there,” said Bob Rush, owner of the Starfish, a charter vessel that partially foundered after hitting the bridge last year when it was carrying upward of 20 people.

Rush says the bridge is tedious to pass under at times because of how quickly the water moves, an element of the waterway that changed when rock pilings were placed nearby, changing the nature of its flow. That fast-flowing water forces boaters to pass under quickly to prevent their watercraft from getting caught in the current, which could push it into the bridge.

Couple that aspect with an older structure, and going underneath the bridge can be risky, both Rush and Kowalski said.

“Your boat has to have a lot more speed and be stronger than the current,” Kowalski said of safely navigating under the bridge’s middle span.

Boater recounts 'terrifying' minutes during Avalon bridge strike AVALON — As a lifelong boating fanatic, Jake Kowalski hoped he would never have to make the …

A need for change at the bridge is part of a larger effort by Cape May County officials over the years to have all of its aging bridges either repaired or replaced. Doing so is part of a “comprehensive bridge plan” announced by county commissioners nearly three years ago.

The Townsends Inlet Bridge is owned and operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission, an agency created to oversee the county’s five toll bridges. Its liaison to the county Board of Commissioners is Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio, who did not return multiple requests for comment.

There’s hope that a new bridge will be erected in the future.

Townsends Inlet is one of four Bridge Commission structures to receive nearly $1.9 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for their overhaul. The others are the Corsons Inlet Bridge connecting Ocean City and Strathmere, Grassy Sound Bridge connecting Stone Harbor and North Wildwood, and Middle Thorofare Bridge connecting Lower Township’s Diamond Beach section with the mainland.

The money will be used to determine preliminary preferred alternatives to replace the four bridges, according to the DOT’s website. Two would be bundled into one large project, and the remaining two would be advanced as individual bridge projects.

Two incidents from 2019 involve a barge striking the Townsends Inlet Bridge’s fender, the barrier that protects the bridges underneath. In 2012, a dredge broke free and hit the fenders during a storm.

Seven others show a vessel striking the fenders, two of which were recorded June 6 and 9.

Lawmakers have argued for aid in fixing the bridges. They’re deteriorating, showing noticeable signs of age through rusted railings and other aspects.

Charter boat towed following bridge crash, partial sinking off Sea Isle City SEA ISLE CITY — The Starfish, which made headlines this past week for partially sinking in t…

Gov. Phil Murphy’s office directed questions about bridge funding to the state Department of Transportation, which said it has given about $3 million in the past four years to bridge projects in Cape May County.

In Fiscal Year 2023, the county received $3.45 million in funding from the DOT county aid program, which helps keep local roads and bridges structurally sound, department spokesperson Steve Schapiro said.

The NJDOT’s Local Bridges Fund is also a $47.3 million program funded through the Transportation Trust Fund that provides funding for each of New Jersey’s 21 counties for the improvement of bridges. The grants focus on the repair, reconstruction and replacement of bridges with the greatest structural deficiencies, Schapiro said.

The NJDOT’s Local Aid and Economic Development Division provides several avenues for funding, he said, adding the state provides “hundreds of millions of dollars each year to counties and municipalities through County Aid, Municipal Aid, the Local Bridges Fund, and other grant programs.”

Cape’s comprehensive bridge plan intends to replace county and commission-operated bridges over the next 15 years that have surpassed their lifetime and pose a safety threat for motorists, most of whom occupy the bridges during the county’s bustling tourism season.

Some of them are over 75 years old, according to the bridge plan.

Every two years, at minimum, each New Jersey bridge is inspected, adhering to federal mandates, Schapiro said. More frequent inspections often happen to address emergent condition, he said. That information is provided to bridge owners, such as Cape May County, which uses the reports to decide on needed work.

Stories among sailors, however, show bridges like Townsends Inlet urgently need to be addressed, Rush said.

$37.7M Stone Harbor beach project nears completion As the summer of 2023 warms up, a beach replenishment project in Stone Harbor and Avalon is winding down, the latest in a decades-long effort to keep sand on the beaches of New Jersey.

The Starfish was trekking through the waters when it was pushed into the bridge by a fast-moving current, punching a hole in its hull, allowing it to fill with water and partially sink on its starboard side. Despite being brought to a marina in Upper Township, the boat was deemed unsavable, totaling about $500,000 in losses, Rush said.

The charter boat owner, given the water traffic, doesn’t want someone else enduring the same fate.

Last month, a Viking yacht, like the Starfish, struck the bridge’s fender, which pierced the boat. Kowalski was one of several on board who helped guide the boat to a nearby dock at the Avalon Yacht Club, arriving in time to get off before it partially sank.

The strike and subsequent sinking have made Kowalski extra cautious when proceeding through the bridge. He passed under it again this week.

“You really, really be like 110% focused going through that (Townsends Inlet Bridge), and as soon as you get your nose into the bridge, you’ve got to get some speed,” Kowalski said Tuesday.